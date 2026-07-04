4:17p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Paraguay vs. France Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jul 04, 2026 - 4:18 PM ET
Paraguay and France will be playing in the Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium.
After cruising through the group stage and dominating their knockout opener, the tournament favorite, France, will enter the Round of 16 as they eye the quarter-finals. Paraguay is coming off of a stunning win against Germany and hopes to pull off another massive upset against Les Bleus.
France is the clear front-runner in this match with -552 odds to advance.
Here are the top plays from Paraguay vs. France:
3 posts
4:18p ET
France Lineup: Koné Replaces Tchouaméni
4:18p ET
Paraguay Lineup: Almirón Returns
Live Coverage for this began on 4:14p ET
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