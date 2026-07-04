FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Paraguay vs. France Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Paraguay and France will be playing in the Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium.

After cruising through the group stage and dominating their knockout opener, the tournament favorite, France, will enter the Round of 16 as they eye the quarter-finals. Paraguay is coming off of a stunning win against Germany and hopes to pull off another massive upset against Les Bleus.

France is the clear front-runner in this match with -552 odds to advance.

Here are the top plays from Paraguay vs. France:

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