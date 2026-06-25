4:50p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Paraguay vs. Australia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 10:42 PM ET
Second-place in Group D will be decided when Paraguay and Australia meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
With three points each and the top spot already secured, the winner of Paraguay vs. Australia will finish as the runner-up in Group D behind the United States. Australia will advance with a win or draw, while Paraguay needs a win to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.
Here are the top plays from Paraguay vs. Australia:
7 posts
10:42p ET
Metcalfe Catches Cleat To Face
10:38p ET
Paraguay Missing Almirón’s Threat
10:27p ET
Australia Controls At Hydration Break
10:07p ET
Irvine Forces Early Save
9:53p ET
Group D Second Place On The Line
9:40p ET
Paraguay And Australia Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 9:33p ET
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