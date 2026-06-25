FIFA Men's World Cup
Paraguay vs. Australia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Paraguay vs. Australia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 10:42 PM ET

Second-place in Group D will be decided when Paraguay and Australia meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

With three points each and the top spot already secured, the winner of Paraguay vs. Australia will finish as the runner-up in Group D behind the United States. Australia will advance with a win or draw, while Paraguay needs a win to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.

Here are the top plays from Paraguay vs. Australia:

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4:50p ET

Paraguay vs. Australia Live Score, How To Watch

10:42p ET

Metcalfe Catches Cleat To Face

10:38p ET

Paraguay Missing Almirón’s Threat

10:27p ET

Australia Controls At Hydration Break

10:07p ET

Irvine Forces Early Save

9:53p ET

Group D Second Place On The Line

9:40p ET

Paraguay And Australia Lineups Confirmed

Live Coverage for this began on 9:33p ET
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