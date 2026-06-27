FIFA Men's World Cup
Panama vs. England Live Updates, Score: Can England Secure Group L?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Panama vs. England Live Updates, Score: Can England Secure Group L?

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 5:31 PM ET

England will be playing for its spot in the round of 32 when it meets Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium. 

Following a shock draw against Ghana in its second group stage match, England needs a win against Panama to secure the top spot in Group L. A draw or loss could see it finish as the runner-up. Panama is the only side that has yet to score at the 2026 World Cup, and will look to play spoiler on Saturday. 

Here are the top plays for Panama vs. England:

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4:14p ET

Panama vs. England Live Score, How To Watch

5:30p ET

Jordan Pickford Being Called Into Action

4:21p ET

Panama Starting Lineup

4:18p ET

England Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 5:31p ET
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