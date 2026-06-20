FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Brian Brobbey's 2nd Extends Dutch Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Brian Brobbey's 2nd Extends Dutch Lead

Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 1:48 PM ET

Netherlands and Sweden face off in Houston Stadium for their second Group F match. 

Sweden hopes to ride its momentum after an overwhelming win against Tunisia on Sunday. The lopsided competition had lasting consequences, as it resulted in Tunisia's head coach being fired. For Netherlands, it drew 2-2 in its encounter with Japan last Sunday, despite holding two leads. 

The Dutch enter Saturday's game favored, with -141 odds, despite Sweden's outstanding performance in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. But if Sweden can bag a second victory, it will clinch a spot in the Round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Netherlands vs. Sweden:

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12:04p ET

Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Score, How To Watch

1:44p ET

Sweden Threatening To Score

1:27p ET

'A Double-Dutch In Houston'

1:06p ET

The Dutch Strike 1st

12:02p ET

Netherlands Starting Lineup

11:58a ET

Sweden Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 1:21p ET
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