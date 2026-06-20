12:04p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Brian Brobbey's 2nd Extends Dutch Lead
Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 1:48 PM ET
Netherlands and Sweden face off in Houston Stadium for their second Group F match.
Sweden hopes to ride its momentum after an overwhelming win against Tunisia on Sunday. The lopsided competition had lasting consequences, as it resulted in Tunisia's head coach being fired. For Netherlands, it drew 2-2 in its encounter with Japan last Sunday, despite holding two leads.
The Dutch enter Saturday's game favored, with -141 odds, despite Sweden's outstanding performance in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. But if Sweden can bag a second victory, it will clinch a spot in the Round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Netherlands vs. Sweden:
6 posts
1:44p ET
Sweden Threatening To Score
1:27p ET
'A Double-Dutch In Houston'
1:06p ET
The Dutch Strike 1st
12:02p ET
Netherlands Starting Lineup
11:58a ET
Sweden Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 1:21p ET
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