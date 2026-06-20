FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Brian Brobbey's 2nd Extends Dutch Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Netherlands and Sweden face off in Houston Stadium for their second Group F match.

Sweden hopes to ride its momentum after an overwhelming win against Tunisia on Sunday. The lopsided competition had lasting consequences, as it resulted in Tunisia's head coach being fired. For Netherlands, it drew 2-2 in its encounter with Japan last Sunday, despite holding two leads.

The Dutch enter Saturday's game favored, with -141 odds, despite Sweden's outstanding performance in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. But if Sweden can bag a second victory, it will clinch a spot in the Round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Netherlands vs. Sweden:

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Sort By Oldest 12:04p ET Netherlands vs. Sweden Live Score, How To Watch 1:44p ET Sweden Threatening To Score 1:27p ET 'A Double-Dutch In Houston' 1:06p ET The Dutch Strike 1st 12:02p ET Netherlands Starting Lineup 11:58a ET Sweden Starting Lineup

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