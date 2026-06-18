8:15p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Hydration Break
Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 9:53 PM ET
Mexico and South Korea will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated match at Guadalajara Stadium that could decide Group A.
Though both teams opened their World Cup with wins, the way they got them couldn't have been more different. Against South Africa, Mexico was in complete control, cruising to a 2-0 win. For South Korea, Son Heung-min and his team pulled off an impressive comeback over Czechia, winning 2-1. Whichever team wins this match will be in a good position to advance to the Round of 32.
Here are the top moments from Mexico vs. South Korea:
6 posts
9:53p ET
Halftime: Mexico, South Korea, Held Without Goal Through 45
9:23p ET
Big Save For South Korea
9:21p ET
Goal Line Clearance By Edson Álvarez
8:53p ET
Battle For Top Spot In Group A
8:24p ET
Starting Lineups For Mexico vs. South Korea
Live Coverage for this began on 8:15p ET
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