FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Hydration Break
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Hydration Break

Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 9:53 PM ET

Mexico and South Korea will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated match at Guadalajara Stadium that could decide Group A.

Though both teams opened their World Cup with wins, the way they got them couldn't have been more different. Against South Africa, Mexico was in complete control, cruising to a 2-0 win. For South Korea, Son Heung-min and his team pulled off an impressive comeback over Czechia, winning 2-1. Whichever team wins this match will be in a good position to advance to the Round of 32. 

Here are the top moments from Mexico vs. South Korea:

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8:15p ET

Mexico vs. South Korea Live Score

9:53p ET

Halftime: Mexico, South Korea, Held Without Goal Through 45

9:23p ET

Big Save For South Korea

9:21p ET

Goal Line Clearance By Edson Álvarez

8:53p ET

Battle For Top Spot In Group A

8:24p ET

Starting Lineups For Mexico vs. South Korea

Live Coverage for this began on 8:15p ET
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