9:38p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Lionel Messi Scores To Extend Lead
Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 11:46 PM ET
Jordan and Argentina will be facing off in the final group stage match at Dallas Stadium.
Argentina is already a lock for the knockout stage while Jordan has already been eliminated. Lionel Messi starts this one on the bench for Argentina.
The odds are very lopsided as Argentina has been made the front-runner with -546 odds to win.
Here are the top plays from Jordan vs. Argentina:
16 posts
11:44p ET
Lionel Messi Scores
11:38p ET
Jordanian Fans React To Goal
11:23p ET
Lionel Messi Enters For Argentina
11:18p ET
Jordan Pulls One Back
11:15p ET
Giovani Lo Celso Nearly Bags Brace, Goal Is Disallowed
11:13p ET
Messi Warming Up For Argentina
10:50p ET
Halftime: Argentina In Total Control At Halftime
10:38p ET
Manu Ginóbili In Attendance For Argentina vs. Jordan
10:34p ET
Lautaro Martínez Converts Penalty Kick For Argentina
10:30p ET
Big Save For Jordan
10:22p ET
Argentina Converts Free Kick To Take Early Lead
10:11p ET
Argentina Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed
10:09p ET
Messi Watches On
9:46p ET
Argentina Starting Lineup, Messi On Bench
9:45p ET
Jordan Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 9:57p ET
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