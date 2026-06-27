FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Jordan vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Lionel Messi Scores To Extend Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Jordan and Argentina will be facing off in the final group stage match at Dallas Stadium.

Argentina is already a lock for the knockout stage while Jordan has already been eliminated. Lionel Messi starts this one on the bench for Argentina.

The odds are very lopsided as Argentina has been made the front-runner with -546 odds to win.

Here are the top plays from Jordan vs. Argentina:

16 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 9:38p ET Jordan vs. Argentina Live Score, How To Watch 11:44p ET Lionel Messi Scores 11:38p ET Jordanian Fans React To Goal 11:23p ET Lionel Messi Enters For Argentina 11:18p ET Jordan Pulls One Back 11:15p ET Giovani Lo Celso Nearly Bags Brace, Goal Is Disallowed 11:13p ET Messi Warming Up For Argentina 10:50p ET Halftime: Argentina In Total Control At Halftime 10:38p ET Manu Ginóbili In Attendance For Argentina vs. Jordan 10:34p ET Lautaro Martínez Converts Penalty Kick For Argentina 10:30p ET Big Save For Jordan 10:22p ET Argentina Converts Free Kick To Take Early Lead 10:11p ET Argentina Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed 10:09p ET Messi Watches On 9:46p ET Argentina Starting Lineup, Messi On Bench 9:45p ET Jordan Starting Lineup

share