FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Lionel Messi Scores To Extend Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jordan vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Lionel Messi Scores To Extend Lead

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 11:46 PM ET

Jordan and Argentina will be facing off in the final group stage match at Dallas Stadium.

Argentina is already a lock for the knockout stage while Jordan has already been eliminated. Lionel Messi starts this one on the bench for Argentina.

The odds are very lopsided as Argentina has been made the front-runner with -546 odds to win. 

Here are the top plays from Jordan vs. Argentina:

16 posts
Sort By Newest
9:38p ET

Jordan vs. Argentina Live Score, How To Watch

11:44p ET

Lionel Messi Scores

11:38p ET

Jordanian Fans React To Goal

11:23p ET

Lionel Messi Enters For Argentina

11:18p ET

Jordan Pulls One Back

11:15p ET

Giovani Lo Celso Nearly Bags Brace, Goal Is Disallowed

11:13p ET

Messi Warming Up For Argentina

10:50p ET

Halftime: Argentina In Total Control At Halftime

10:38p ET

Manu Ginóbili In Attendance For Argentina vs. Jordan

10:34p ET

Lautaro Martínez Converts Penalty Kick For Argentina

10:30p ET

Big Save For Jordan

10:22p ET

Argentina Converts Free Kick To Take Early Lead

10:11p ET

Argentina Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed

10:09p ET

Messi Watches On

9:46p ET

Argentina Starting Lineup, Messi On Bench

9:45p ET

Jordan Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 9:57p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panama vs. England Watch Panama vs. EnglandWatch Jordan vs. Argentina Watch Jordan vs. ArgentinaWatch Colombia vs. Portugal Watch Colombia vs. Portugal
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes