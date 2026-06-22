FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Jordan vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Jordan and Algeria will be meeting for the fourth time in an international match and the first time in a World Cup fixture at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Monday's game is less about momentum and more about survival. Jordan lost its match to Austria in its first-ever appearance at the tournament in a competitive contest which ended 3-1. Meanwhile, Algeria couldn't break the clean sheet against Argentina and fell 3–0 thanks to Lionel Messi's hat trick.

Currently, the game is favored in Algeria's direction at -176 odds, but don't discount Jordan, who'll be looking for its first ever result on soccer's biggest stage.

Here are the top moments from Jordan vs. Algeria:

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Sort By Oldest 10:41p ET Jordan vs. Algeria Live Score 11:56p ET Jordan Leads Algeria At The Break 11:39p ET Jordan Strikes Against The Run Of Play 11:36p ET Mahrez Denied By Abulaila 11:27p ET Algeria In Control At First Hydration Break 11:23p ET Mahrez Chance Gets Away 11:14p ET End-To-End Start In Jordan-Algeria 11:04p ET Jordan And Algeria Chase First Win 10:45p ET Jordan And Algeria Lineups Confirmed: Mahrez Returns To Captain Algeria

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