FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jordan vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 11:56 PM ET

Jordan and Algeria will be meeting for the fourth time in an international match and the first time in a World Cup fixture at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Monday's game is less about momentum and more about survival. Jordan lost its match to Austria in its first-ever appearance at the tournament in a competitive contest which ended 3-1. Meanwhile, Algeria couldn't break the clean sheet against Argentina and fell 3–0 thanks to Lionel Messi's hat trick. 

Currently, the game is favored in Algeria's direction at -176 odds, but don't discount Jordan, who'll be looking for its first ever result on soccer's biggest stage. 

Here are the top moments from Jordan vs. Algeria:

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10:41p ET

Jordan vs. Algeria Live Score

11:56p ET

Jordan Leads Algeria At The Break

11:39p ET

Jordan Strikes Against The Run Of Play

11:36p ET

Mahrez Denied By Abulaila

11:27p ET

Algeria In Control At First Hydration Break

11:23p ET

Mahrez Chance Gets Away

11:14p ET

End-To-End Start In Jordan-Algeria

11:04p ET

Jordan And Algeria Chase First Win

10:45p ET

Jordan And Algeria Lineups Confirmed: Mahrez Returns To Captain Algeria

Live Coverage for this began on 11:45p ET
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