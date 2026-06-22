10:41p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 11:56 PM ET
Jordan and Algeria will be meeting for the fourth time in an international match and the first time in a World Cup fixture at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Monday's game is less about momentum and more about survival. Jordan lost its match to Austria in its first-ever appearance at the tournament in a competitive contest which ended 3-1. Meanwhile, Algeria couldn't break the clean sheet against Argentina and fell 3–0 thanks to Lionel Messi's hat trick.
Currently, the game is favored in Algeria's direction at -176 odds, but don't discount Jordan, who'll be looking for its first ever result on soccer's biggest stage.
Here are the top moments from Jordan vs. Algeria:
9 posts
11:56p ET
Jordan Leads Algeria At The Break
11:39p ET
Jordan Strikes Against The Run Of Play
11:36p ET
Mahrez Denied By Abulaila
11:27p ET
Algeria In Control At First Hydration Break
11:23p ET
Mahrez Chance Gets Away
11:14p ET
End-To-End Start In Jordan-Algeria
11:04p ET
Jordan And Algeria Chase First Win
10:45p ET
Jordan And Algeria Lineups Confirmed: Mahrez Returns To Captain Algeria
Live Coverage for this began on 11:45p ET
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