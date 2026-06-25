FIFA Men's World Cup
Japan vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Japan vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 7:27 PM ET

Japan and Sweden have everything to play for in their group stage finale at Dallas Stadium.

With both sides only separated by a point in the standings, the winner of Thursday's match will guarantee a spot in the round of 32, and it could decide the top spot in Group E if Tunisia pulls off a massive upset against the Netherlands.

Here are the top plays from Japan vs. Sweden:

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6:03p ET

Japan vs. Sweden Live Score, How To Watch

7:27p ET

Goalless At First Hydration Break

7:09p ET

Critical Group F Matchup For Japan And Sweden

6:46p ET

Elanga Starts For Sweden Against Japan

Live Coverage for this began on 6:04p ET
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