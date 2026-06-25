6:03p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Japan vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 7:27 PM ET
Japan and Sweden have everything to play for in their group stage finale at Dallas Stadium.
With both sides only separated by a point in the standings, the winner of Thursday's match will guarantee a spot in the round of 32, and it could decide the top spot in Group E if Tunisia pulls off a massive upset against the Netherlands.
Here are the top plays from Japan vs. Sweden:
4 posts
7:27p ET
Goalless At First Hydration Break
7:09p ET
Critical Group F Matchup For Japan And Sweden
6:46p ET
Elanga Starts For Sweden Against Japan
Live Coverage for this began on 6:04p ET
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