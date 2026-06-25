FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Japan vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Japan and Sweden have everything to play for in their group stage finale at Dallas Stadium.

With both sides only separated by a point in the standings, the winner of Thursday's match will guarantee a spot in the round of 32, and it could decide the top spot in Group E if Tunisia pulls off a massive upset against the Netherlands.

Here are the top plays from Japan vs. Sweden:

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Sort By Oldest 6:03p ET Japan vs. Sweden Live Score, How To Watch 7:27p ET Goalless At First Hydration Break 7:09p ET Critical Group F Matchup For Japan And Sweden 6:46p ET Elanga Starts For Sweden Against Japan

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