6:36p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Iraq vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Erling Haaland Strikes Twice In 1st Half
Updated: Jun 16, 2026 - 7:11 PM ET
Norway faces Iraq at Boston Stadium, looking to set the tone early in Group I play.
In its first World Cup appearance since 1998, Norway enters its opening match as a heavy favorite at -600 odds. Striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Martin Ødegaard lead a squad built to overwhelm early in Group play. Iraq will look to stay competitive behind Aymen Hussein, who will be needed if they’re going to slow down Norway’s attack.
Here are the top plays from Norway vs. Iraq:
9 posts
6:59p ET
Iraq Barely Misses 2 Chances At Equalizing
6:45p ET
Erling Haaland Pounces For A 2nd Goal
6:41p ET
Iraq Equalizes With Header
6:35p ET
Erling Haaland Scores His 1st World Cup Goal
6:27p ET
Norway Threatening With Set Pieces
6:14p ET
Iraq Starting Lineup
6:08p ET
Norway Starting Lineup
5:47p ET
Iraq vs. Norway: How To Watch
Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
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