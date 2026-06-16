FIFA Men's World Cup
Iraq vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Erling Haaland Strikes Twice In 1st Half
FIFA Men's World Cup

Iraq vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Erling Haaland Strikes Twice In 1st Half

Updated: Jun 16, 2026 - 7:11 PM ET

Norway faces Iraq at Boston Stadium, looking to set the tone early in Group I play.

In its first World Cup appearance since 1998, Norway enters its opening match as a heavy favorite at -600 odds. Striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Martin Ødegaard lead a squad built to overwhelm early in Group play. Iraq will look to stay competitive behind Aymen Hussein, who will be needed if they’re going to slow down Norway’s attack.

Here are the top plays from Norway vs. Iraq:

9 posts
Sort By Newest
6:36p ET

Iraq vs. Norway Live Score

6:59p ET

Iraq Barely Misses 2 Chances At Equalizing

6:45p ET

Erling Haaland Pounces For A 2nd Goal

6:41p ET

Iraq Equalizes With Header

6:35p ET

Erling Haaland Scores His 1st World Cup Goal

6:27p ET

Norway Threatening With Set Pieces

6:14p ET

Iraq Starting Lineup

6:08p ET

Norway Starting Lineup

5:47p ET

Iraq vs. Norway: How To Watch

Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes