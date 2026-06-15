9:30p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Iran vs. New Zealand Live Updates, Score: New Zealand Leads At The First Break
Updated: Jun 15, 2026 - 9:31 PM ET
Iran and New Zealand are both hoping to advance out of the men's FIFA World Cup group stage for the first time ever. The problem? They have to go through each other, as well as two star-driven sides in Belgium and Egypt, to do it.
Iran and New Zealand's matchup at Los Angeles Stadium marks their first-ever meeting on the World Cup stage and their first meeting since 2003.
Here are the top plays from Iran vs. New Zealand:
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Iran vs. New Zealand Starting Lineups
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Iran vs. New Zealand Live Score
Live Coverage for this began on 9:14p ET
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