FIFA Men's World Cup
Iran vs. New Zealand Live Updates, Score: New Zealand Leads At The First Break
FIFA Men's World Cup

Iran vs. New Zealand Live Updates, Score: New Zealand Leads At The First Break

Updated: Jun 15, 2026 - 9:31 PM ET

Iran and New Zealand are both hoping to advance out of the men's FIFA World Cup group stage for the first time ever. The problem? They have to go through each other, as well as two star-driven sides in Belgium and Egypt, to do it.

Iran and New Zealand's matchup at Los Angeles Stadium marks their first-ever meeting on the World Cup stage and their first meeting since 2003. 

Here are the top plays from Iran vs. New Zealand:

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9:30p ET

Scoring Opportunity For Iran

9:13p ET

Elijah Just Scores To Put New Zealand Ahead

8:47p ET

Meet The Newest Most Popular Athlete At The 2026 FIFA World Cup: Tim Payne

8:24p ET

Iran vs. New Zealand Starting Lineups

4:45p ET

Iran vs. New Zealand Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 9:14p ET
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