2:59p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Leads At Halftime
Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 4:58 PM ET
Germany and Ivory Coast will be competing in a crucial Group E stage game at Toronto Stadium.
The four-time World Cup winners Germany thrashed tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening fixture, setting a new record for the biggest winning margin of any opening-round match. Ivory Coast had to grind more for their three points, as Amad Diallo struck late to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.
A win for either nation will put them in the Round of 32 and likely end up as winners of the group.
Here are the top plays from Germany vs. Ivory Coast:
9 posts
4:55p ET
Halftime: Ivory Coast Leads At The Break
4:43p ET
Germany Nearly Equalizes, But Foul Call Negates Goal
4:32p ET
Ivory Coast Scores First
4:26p ET
No Goal For Germany
3:37p ET
Germany Fans March Toward Toronto Stadium
3:33p ET
Yan Diomande's Emotional Letter To His Late Sister
3:04p ET
Ivory Coast's Starting Lineup
3:00p ET
Germany's Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 4:11p ET
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