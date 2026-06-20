FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Leads At Halftime
FIFA Men's World Cup

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Leads At Halftime

Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 4:58 PM ET

Germany and Ivory Coast will be competing in a crucial Group E stage game at Toronto Stadium.

The four-time World Cup winners Germany thrashed tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening fixture, setting a new record for the biggest winning margin of any opening-round match. Ivory Coast had to grind more for their three points, as Amad Diallo struck late to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

A win for either nation will put them in the Round of 32 and likely end up as winners of the group.

Here are the top plays from Germany vs. Ivory Coast:

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2:59p ET

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Score, How To Watch

4:55p ET

Halftime: Ivory Coast Leads At The Break

4:43p ET

Germany Nearly Equalizes, But Foul Call Negates Goal

4:32p ET

Ivory Coast Scores First

4:26p ET

No Goal For Germany

3:37p ET

Germany Fans March Toward Toronto Stadium

3:33p ET

Yan Diomande's Emotional Letter To His Late Sister

3:04p ET

Ivory Coast's Starting Lineup

3:00p ET

Germany's Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 4:11p ET
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