FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Leads At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Germany and Ivory Coast will be competing in a crucial Group E stage game at Toronto Stadium.

The four-time World Cup winners Germany thrashed tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening fixture, setting a new record for the biggest winning margin of any opening-round match. Ivory Coast had to grind more for their three points, as Amad Diallo struck late to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

A win for either nation will put them in the Round of 32 and likely end up as winners of the group.

Here are the top plays from Germany vs. Ivory Coast:

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Sort By Oldest 2:59p ET Germany vs. Ivory Coast Live Score, How To Watch 4:55p ET Halftime: Ivory Coast Leads At The Break 4:43p ET Germany Nearly Equalizes, But Foul Call Negates Goal 4:32p ET Ivory Coast Scores First 4:26p ET No Goal For Germany 3:37p ET Germany Fans March Toward Toronto Stadium 3:33p ET Yan Diomande's Emotional Letter To His Late Sister 3:04p ET Ivory Coast's Starting Lineup 3:00p ET Germany's Starting Lineup

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