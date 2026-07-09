FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Yassine Bounou Saves Mbappé's Penalty
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Yassine Bounou Saves Mbappé's Penalty

Updated: Jul 09, 2026 - 4:39 PM ET

It's a 2022 World Cup semifinals rematch: France and Morocco meet in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals at Boston Stadium. 

Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus have been on a tear throughout this World Cup, and they don't plan on stopping now. Giving up two goals throughout the whole tournament and finding the net 14 times, these numbers have allowed them to go undefeated and nearly untouched. Morocco has been affirming their 2022 run was no fluke as they have not lost a game yet in this tournament. Morocco continues to challenge European giants as it outlasted the Netherlands in penalties to reach the quarterfinals. Can that quest continue against France, or will Les Bleus eliminate Morocco again?

France is projected to be the winning team (-175).

Here are the top plays from France vs. Morocco:

7 posts
Sort By Newest
2:26p ET

France vs. Morocco Live Score

4:38p ET

France Turned Away Again

4:31p ET

Yassine Bounou Saves Kylian Mbappé's Penalty

4:06p ET

Morocco Makes The 1st Save

3:21p ET

France Starting Lineup

3:18p ET

Morocco Starting Lineup

2:35p ET

Ismael Saibari Injury Update

Live Coverage for this began on 4:31p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FIFA Denies Belgium Appeal On USA Star Folarin Balogun's Eligibility

FIFA Denies Belgium Appeal On USA Star Folarin Balogun's Eligibility

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch France vs. Morocco Watch France vs. MoroccoWatch Spain vs. Belgium Watch Spain vs. BelgiumWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch Norway vs. England Watch Norway vs. EnglandWatch Argentina vs. Switzerland Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes