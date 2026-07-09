France vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Yassine Bounou Saves Mbappé's Penalty

Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus have been on a tear throughout this World Cup, and they don't plan on stopping now. Giving up two goals throughout the whole tournament and finding the net 14 times, these numbers have allowed them to go undefeated and nearly untouched. Morocco has been affirming their 2022 run was no fluke as they have not lost a game yet in this tournament. Morocco continues to challenge European giants as it outlasted the Netherlands in penalties to reach the quarterfinals. Can that quest continue against France, or will Les Bleus eliminate Morocco again?