France vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Yassine Bounou Saves Mbappé's Penalty
It's a 2022 World Cup semifinals rematch: France and Morocco meet in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals at Boston Stadium.
Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus have been on a tear throughout this World Cup, and they don't plan on stopping now. Giving up two goals throughout the whole tournament and finding the net 14 times, these numbers have allowed them to go undefeated and nearly untouched. Morocco has been affirming their 2022 run was no fluke as they have not lost a game yet in this tournament. Morocco continues to challenge European giants as it outlasted the Netherlands in penalties to reach the quarterfinals. Can that quest continue against France, or will Les Bleus eliminate Morocco again?
France is projected to be the winning team (-175).
Here are the top plays from France vs. Morocco:
France Turned Away Again
Yassine Bounou Saves Kylian Mbappé's Penalty
Morocco Makes The 1st Save
France Starting Lineup
Morocco Starting Lineup
Ismael Saibari Injury Update
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