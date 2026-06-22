FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 4:15 PM ET

With Kylian Mbappé fresh off an impressive, but not unexpected, brace against Senegal, France hopes to ride this golden momentum into their next matchup. Les Bleus will be facing off against Iraq, as the Lions of Mesopotamia are looking to recover after a heavy loss against Norway. The two will meet for the first time at Philadelphia Stadium.

France is expected to have a comfortable win at -1176 odds, though Iraq is looking to surface an upset and stay alive. 

Here are the top plays from France vs. Iraq:

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4:00p ET

France vs. Iraq Live Score, How To Watch

4:11p ET

Iraq's Starting Lineup

4:01p ET

France's Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 4:00p ET
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