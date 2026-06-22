4:00p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 4:15 PM ET
With Kylian Mbappé fresh off an impressive, but not unexpected, brace against Senegal, France hopes to ride this golden momentum into their next matchup. Les Bleus will be facing off against Iraq, as the Lions of Mesopotamia are looking to recover after a heavy loss against Norway. The two will meet for the first time at Philadelphia Stadium.
France is expected to have a comfortable win at -1176 odds, though Iraq is looking to surface an upset and stay alive.
Here are the top plays from France vs. Iraq:
3 posts
4:11p ET
Iraq's Starting Lineup
4:01p ET
France's Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 4:00p ET
share
recommended
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
Item 1 of 3