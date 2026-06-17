FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup England vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Harry Kane's 2nd Goal Restores England Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's a 2018 World Cup semifinal rematch, as England and Croatia meet in their Group L opener at Dallas Stadium in Texas. Between England's Harry Kane and Croatia's Luka Modrić, this marks one of the most anticipated group stage matches of the tournament.

Croatia is seeking its first-ever World Cup trophy, while England hasn't brought the hardware home since 1966. But both have been on the doorstep of breaking through, and England enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the third-best odds to win the tournament, at +700.

Additionally, both squads are captained by World Cup veterans Modrić and Kane. Modrić is suiting up for his fifth tournament as Croatia's all-time leader in caps with 198. Although it's only Kane's third World Cup, he won the Golden Boot in 2018 and earned the captain's arm-band in 2022.

Here are the top plays from England vs. Croatia:

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Sort By Oldest 4:06p ET England vs. Croatia Live Score 4:49p ET Martin Baturina Brings Croatia Equal 4:46p ET Harry Kane Scores A 2nd 4:18p ET England Capture Lead With Penalty Kick 3:03p ET Croatia Starting Lineup 2:52p ET England Starting Lineup

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