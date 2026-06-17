England vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Harry Kane's 2nd Goal Restores England Lead
It's a 2018 World Cup semifinal rematch, as England and Croatia meet in their Group L opener at Dallas Stadium in Texas. Between England's Harry Kane and Croatia's Luka Modrić, this marks one of the most anticipated group stage matches of the tournament.
Croatia is seeking its first-ever World Cup trophy, while England hasn't brought the hardware home since 1966. But both have been on the doorstep of breaking through, and England enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the third-best odds to win the tournament, at +700.
Additionally, both squads are captained by World Cup veterans Modrić and Kane. Modrić is suiting up for his fifth tournament as Croatia's all-time leader in caps with 198. Although it's only Kane's third World Cup, he won the Golden Boot in 2018 and earned the captain's arm-band in 2022.
Here are the top plays from England vs. Croatia:
Martin Baturina Brings Croatia Equal
Harry Kane Scores A 2nd
England Capture Lead With Penalty Kick
Croatia Starting Lineup
England Starting Lineup
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