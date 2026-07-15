FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Will Argentina's Title Defense Continue?
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Will Argentina's Title Defense Continue?

Updated: Jul 15, 2026 - 3:06 PM ET

One country is trying to remain on top. The other is trying to slay a 60-year-old dragon. 

A head-to-head semifinal match between two World Cup veterans will commence at Atlanta Stadium, as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and England face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

England, which is the favorite to win the match (+162), has been on a tear, going undefeated and defeating potent opponents like Mexico and Norway along the way. Meanwhile, Argentina has had to push through rough terrain to reach the semifinals. Though undefeated, Argentina squeaked past Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout stage thus far.

Here are the top plays from England vs. Argentina:

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1:21p ET

England vs. Argentina Live Score

3:06p ET

Tussling Three Minutes In

2:18p ET

Argentina Starting Lineup

2:14p ET

England Starting Lineup

1:26p ET

Bellingham Is ON FIRE

1:25p ET

What To Make Of THAT Comment ...

1:23p ET

Setting The Stage

Live Coverage for this began on 2:19p ET
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