FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup England vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Will Argentina's Title Defense Continue? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

One country is trying to remain on top. The other is trying to slay a 60-year-old dragon.

A head-to-head semifinal match between two World Cup veterans will commence at Atlanta Stadium, as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and England face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

England, which is the favorite to win the match (+162), has been on a tear, going undefeated and defeating potent opponents like Mexico and Norway along the way. Meanwhile, Argentina has had to push through rough terrain to reach the semifinals. Though undefeated, Argentina squeaked past Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout stage thus far.

Here are the top plays from England vs. Argentina:

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Sort By Oldest 1:21p ET England vs. Argentina Live Score 3:06p ET Tussling Three Minutes In 2:18p ET Argentina Starting Lineup 2:14p ET England Starting Lineup 1:26p ET Bellingham Is ON FIRE 1:25p ET What To Make Of THAT Comment ... 1:23p ET Setting The Stage

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