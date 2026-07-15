1:21p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: Will Argentina's Title Defense Continue?
Updated: Jul 15, 2026 - 3:06 PM ET
One country is trying to remain on top. The other is trying to slay a 60-year-old dragon.
A head-to-head semifinal match between two World Cup veterans will commence at Atlanta Stadium, as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and England face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.
England, which is the favorite to win the match (+162), has been on a tear, going undefeated and defeating potent opponents like Mexico and Norway along the way. Meanwhile, Argentina has had to push through rough terrain to reach the semifinals. Though undefeated, Argentina squeaked past Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout stage thus far.
Here are the top plays from England vs. Argentina:
7 posts
3:06p ET
Tussling Three Minutes In
2:18p ET
Argentina Starting Lineup
2:14p ET
England Starting Lineup
1:26p ET
Bellingham Is ON FIRE
1:25p ET
What To Make Of THAT Comment ...
1:23p ET
Setting The Stage
Live Coverage for this began on 2:19p ET
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