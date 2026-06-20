FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

With both teams coming off a loss, one team is expected to bounce back.

Heavily favored Ecuador (-1042) will be matching up against Curaçao at Kansas City Stadium in its second group-stage match. After Germany dealt a devastating loss to Curaçao, the Blue Wave have little room for error if they hope to stay participating in their first-ever World Cup tournament.

Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Curaçao:

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Sort By Oldest 7:08p ET Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Score, How To Watch 7:49p ET Ecuador Need Comfortable Win 7:28p ET Ecuador And Curaçao Lineups Confirmed

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