FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 7:49 PM ET

With both teams coming off a loss, one team is expected to bounce back.

Heavily favored Ecuador (-1042) will be matching up against Curaçao at Kansas City Stadium in its second group-stage match. After Germany dealt a devastating loss to Curaçao, the Blue Wave have little room for error if they hope to stay participating in their first-ever World Cup tournament. 

Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Curaçao:

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7:08p ET

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Score, How To Watch

7:49p ET

Ecuador Need Comfortable Win

7:28p ET

Ecuador And Curaçao Lineups Confirmed

Live Coverage for this began on 7:07p ET
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