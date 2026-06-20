7:08p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 20, 2026 - 7:49 PM ET
With both teams coming off a loss, one team is expected to bounce back.
Heavily favored Ecuador (-1042) will be matching up against Curaçao at Kansas City Stadium in its second group-stage match. After Germany dealt a devastating loss to Curaçao, the Blue Wave have little room for error if they hope to stay participating in their first-ever World Cup tournament.
Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Curaçao:
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7:49p ET
Ecuador Need Comfortable Win
7:28p ET
Ecuador And Curaçao Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 7:07p ET
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