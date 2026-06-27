FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Croatia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Croatia Takes Lead In 1st Half Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Could Ghana shock Group L and advance to the round of 32 as the winner over Croatia and England? That all depends on how it performs against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium.

Tied on points with England, Ghana can end the group stage with seven points, which would be enough to secure its spot in the round of 32 and, depending on the result of England vs. Panama, earn it the top spot in Group L.

Here are the top plays from Croatia vs. Ghana:

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Sort By Oldest 3:10p ET Croatia vs. Ghana Live Score, How To Watch 5:35p ET Croatia Goes Ahead 5:25p ET Off The Post! Over The Bar! 5:00p ET Scenarios For Croatia-Ghana 4:47p ET Startling Lineups For Croatia-Ghana

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