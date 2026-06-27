FIFA Men's World Cup
Croatia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Croatia Takes Lead In 1st Half
FIFA Men's World Cup

Croatia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Croatia Takes Lead In 1st Half

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 5:35 PM ET

Could Ghana shock Group L and advance to the round of 32 as the winner over Croatia and England? That all depends on how it performs against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium.

Tied on points with England, Ghana can end the group stage with seven points, which would be enough to secure its spot in the round of 32 and, depending on the result of England vs. Panama, earn it the top spot in Group L.

Here are the top plays from Croatia vs. Ghana:

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3:10p ET

Croatia vs. Ghana Live Score, How To Watch

5:35p ET

Croatia Goes Ahead

5:25p ET

Off The Post! Over The Bar!

5:00p ET

Scenarios For Croatia-Ghana

4:47p ET

Startling Lineups For Croatia-Ghana

Live Coverage for this began on 5:33p ET
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