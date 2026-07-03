FIFA Men's World Cup
Colombia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Colombia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jul 03, 2026 - 10:27 PM ET

Colombia and Ghana will be facing each other for the first time ever at Kansas City Stadium for their first, and potentially last, knockout stage game.

Colombia finished their group stage games 2-1-0, a very solid record. Their wins came from their first  two games, with one being a win against Uzbekistan (3-1) and a win against DR Congo (1-0). Ghana barely secured their names into the knockout stage going 1-1-1. Their win was in their World Cup opener against Panama (1-0). Then, they managed to earn a surprising draw against England, adding another point to their total. Although they closed out their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Croatia, they still qualified with three points.

Colombia is projected to take this game with -168 odds and a 63% chance of victory, according to the moneyline.

Here are the top plays from Colombia vs. Ghana:

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9:03p ET

Colombia vs. Ghana Live Score

10:27p ET

Colombia Leads Ghana At Halftime

10:18p ET

Ati-Zigi Keeps Ghana Alive

9:57p ET

First Hydration Break: Colombia Ahead

9:47p ET

Arias Gives Colombia Early Lead

9:46p ET

Early Injury Changes For Both Teams

9:22p ET

Keys To The Game: Colombia vs. Ghana

9:07p ET

Ghana Lineup: Ayew Leads Black Stars

9:07p ET

Colombia Lineup: Díaz And James Start

Live Coverage for this began on 9:04p ET
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