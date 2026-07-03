Colombia vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Colombia and Ghana will be facing each other for the first time ever at Kansas City Stadium for their first, and potentially last, knockout stage game.

Colombia finished their group stage games 2-1-0, a very solid record. Their wins came from their first two games, with one being a win against Uzbekistan (3-1) and a win against DR Congo (1-0). Ghana barely secured their names into the knockout stage going 1-1-1. Their win was in their World Cup opener against Panama (1-0). Then, they managed to earn a surprising draw against England, adding another point to their total. Although they closed out their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Croatia, they still qualified with three points.