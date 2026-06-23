9:28p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Colombia vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: Can Colombia Retake Control Of Group K?
Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 11:08 PM ET
Colombia and DR Congo are jockeying for position in Group K to close out Tuesday's slate of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.
DR Congo made a name for itself with a brilliant performance to earn a draw with Portugal to open the tournament. It was DR Congo's World Cup point since 1974. Colombia, on the other hand, is not to be overlooked. Against Uzbekistan, its electric attack dominated to secure a victory. Another win will give Colombia a hold of Group K, but if DR Congo can make more magic, and find three points, they'll jump Colombia into second place.
Here are the top plays from Colombia vs. DR Congo:
5 posts
11:08p ET
Lionel Mpasi Protecting DR Congo's Net
10:09p ET
Daniel Muñoz Can't Capitalize For Colombia
9:34p ET
Colombia Starting Lineup
9:32p ET
DR Congo Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 9:40p ET
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