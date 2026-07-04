FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Morocco's Top Scorer Exits With Injury
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Morocco's Top Scorer Exits With Injury

Updated: Jul 04, 2026 - 1:43 PM ET

Canada and Morocco kick off the slate of round of 16 matches, playing at Houston Stadium.

Coming into its third World Cup appearance, Canada has been making history with each win. After earning six points in the group stage, it qualified for its first-ever knockout round, and prevailed past South Africa on Stephen Eustáquio's dramatic game winner. Morocco, on the other hand, has become a staple in these World Cup knockout rounds, finishing as high as fourth in 2022. In its third knockout stage appearance, Morocco took down a European giant, overcoming a regulation deficit to beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout. 

The narrow favorite to win is Morocco (-122) as it hopes to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight World Cup, while Canada will try and prolong its historic run. 

Here are the top plays from Canada vs. Morocco:

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10:42a ET

Canada vs. Morocco Live Score

1:43p ET

Tensions Rise In 39th Minute

1:34p ET

Morocco Records First Shot On Goal

1:25p ET

Ismael Sibari Exits Early

1:17p ET

How Stephen Eustáquio's Late Mother Inspired Match-Winning Goal

1:09p ET

Canada Takes The First Chance

1:01p ET

Canada Starting Lineup

12:59p ET

Morocco Starting Lineup

10:42a ET

How to Watch: Canada vs. Morocco

Live Coverage for this began on 1:28p ET
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