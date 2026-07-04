Canada vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Morocco's Top Scorer Exits With Injury
Canada and Morocco kick off the slate of round of 16 matches, playing at Houston Stadium.
Coming into its third World Cup appearance, Canada has been making history with each win. After earning six points in the group stage, it qualified for its first-ever knockout round, and prevailed past South Africa on Stephen Eustáquio's dramatic game winner. Morocco, on the other hand, has become a staple in these World Cup knockout rounds, finishing as high as fourth in 2022. In its third knockout stage appearance, Morocco took down a European giant, overcoming a regulation deficit to beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.
The narrow favorite to win is Morocco (-122) as it hopes to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight World Cup, while Canada will try and prolong its historic run.
Here are the top plays from Canada vs. Morocco:
Tensions Rise In 39th Minute
Morocco Records First Shot On Goal
Ismael Sibari Exits Early
How Stephen Eustáquio's Late Mother Inspired Match-Winning Goal
Canada Takes The First Chance
Canada Starting Lineup
Morocco Starting Lineup
How to Watch: Canada vs. Morocco
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