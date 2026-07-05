3:05p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jul 05, 2026 - 3:50 PM ET
Brazil vs. Norway. Erling Haaland vs. Vinícius Júnior. World Cup box office.
The two powerhouses will clash at New York New Jersey Stadium in a highly-anticipated round of 16 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Brazil, who's the favorite to win the match (-123), is coming off an exhilarating win against Japan in the round of 32.
Meanwhile, Haaland and Norway have been cruising, with their fans rowing right behind them. Norway is coming off an electric win against the Ivory Coast in the round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Brazil vs. Norway:
4 posts
3:50p ET
"I Wanna See Vini!"
3:49p ET
What It Means For Brazil
3:32p ET
Setting The Scene
Live Coverage for this began on 3:04p ET
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