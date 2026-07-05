FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jul 05, 2026 - 3:50 PM ET

Brazil vs. Norway. Erling Haaland vs. Vinícius Júnior. World Cup box office.

The two powerhouses will clash at New York New Jersey Stadium in a highly-anticipated round of 16 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Brazil, who's the favorite to win the match (-123), is coming off an exhilarating win against Japan in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Haaland and Norway have been cruising, with their fans rowing right behind them. Norway is coming off an electric win against the Ivory Coast in the round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Brazil vs. Norway:

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3:05p ET

Brazil vs. Norway Live Score

3:50p ET

"I Wanna See Vini!"

3:49p ET

What It Means For Brazil

3:32p ET

Setting The Scene

Live Coverage for this began on 3:04p ET
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