2:58p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Senegal Strike First
Updated: Jul 01, 2026 - 4:30 PM ET
Belgium and Senegal will go head-to-head at Seattle Stadium in a knockout match on Wednesday.
Belgium and Senegal both enter the round of 32 with just one win in the group stage. Belgium didn't lose a match, drawing twice before dominating New Zealand, whereas Senegal lost twice, and advanced as the only third-place team with three points after beating Iraq 5-0. The winner will return to Seattle for the round of 16 to face the U.S. if it beats Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Senegal:
7 posts
4:27p ET
Senegal Slots In Rebound
4:15p ET
Senegal Miss By Inches
4:11p ET
Belgium Threaten 1st
2:58p ET
Belgium vs. Senegal How To Watch
2:57p ET
Senegal Starting Lineup
2:57p ET
Belgium Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 4:30p ET
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