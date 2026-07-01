FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Senegal Strike First
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Senegal Strike First

Updated: Jul 01, 2026 - 4:30 PM ET

Belgium and Senegal will go head-to-head at Seattle Stadium in a knockout match on Wednesday.

Belgium and Senegal both enter the round of 32 with just one win in the group stage. Belgium didn't lose a match, drawing twice before dominating New Zealand, whereas Senegal lost twice, and advanced as the only third-place team with three points after beating Iraq 5-0. The winner will return to Seattle for the round of 16 to face the U.S. if it beats Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Senegal:

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2:58p ET

Belgium vs. Senegal Live Score

4:27p ET

Senegal Slots In Rebound

4:15p ET

Senegal Miss By Inches

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Belgium Threaten 1st

2:58p ET

Belgium vs. Senegal How To Watch

2:57p ET

Senegal Starting Lineup

2:57p ET

Belgium Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 4:30p ET
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