2:00p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At Halftime
Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 3:54 PM ET
With every team in Group G drawing for a single point, this matchup between Belgium and Iran is a must-win for both countries.
Belgium comes into this game after a frustrating draw against Egypt, hoping to reclaim their spot as the projected group winner. Iran also opened with a draw, ending their first match against New Zealand, 1-1.
For this upcoming match, Belgium has -233 odds to take this win, but both teams remain in need of a win to improve their standing in Group G.
Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Iran:
7 posts
3:53p ET
Halftime: Belgium, Iran, Even After 45
3:29p ET
Iran Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed
3:18p ET
Chance For Iran, Saved By Courtois
3:08p ET
Lukaku Booked For Yellow Card
2:18p ET
Iran's Starting Lineup
2:06p ET
Belgium's Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Out Due To Illness
Live Coverage for this began on 2:11p ET
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