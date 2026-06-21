FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Belgium vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

With every team in Group G drawing for a single point, this matchup between Belgium and Iran is a must-win for both countries.

Belgium comes into this game after a frustrating draw against Egypt, hoping to reclaim their spot as the projected group winner. Iran also opened with a draw, ending their first match against New Zealand, 1-1.

For this upcoming match, Belgium has -233 odds to take this win, but both teams remain in need of a win to improve their standing in Group G.

Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Iran:

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Sort By Oldest 2:00p ET Belgium vs. Iran Live Score, How To Watch 3:53p ET Halftime: Belgium, Iran, Even After 45 3:29p ET Iran Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed 3:18p ET Chance For Iran, Saved By Courtois 3:08p ET Lukaku Booked For Yellow Card 2:18p ET Iran's Starting Lineup 2:06p ET Belgium's Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Out Due To Illness

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