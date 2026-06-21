FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At Halftime
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At Halftime

Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 3:54 PM ET

With every team in Group G drawing for a single point, this matchup between Belgium and Iran is a must-win for both countries. 

Belgium comes into this game after a frustrating draw against Egypt, hoping to reclaim their spot as the projected group winner. Iran also opened with a draw, ending their first match against New Zealand, 1-1. 

For this upcoming match, Belgium has -233 odds to take this win, but both teams remain in need of a win to improve their standing in Group G.

Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Iran:

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2:00p ET

Belgium vs. Iran Live Score, How To Watch

3:53p ET

Halftime: Belgium, Iran, Even After 45

3:29p ET

Iran Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed

3:18p ET

Chance For Iran, Saved By Courtois

3:08p ET

Lukaku Booked For Yellow Card

2:18p ET

Iran's Starting Lineup

2:06p ET

Belgium's Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Out Due To Illness

Live Coverage for this began on 2:11p ET
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