FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Holds Advantage Early In 2nd Half
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Holds Advantage Early In 2nd Half

Updated: Jun 15, 2026 - 4:14 PM ET

We've already had one stunning result in Group H on Monday, but will Group G give us a second stunner? 

Belgium and Egypt are set to go head-to-head in their first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium. Belgium is viewed as the favorite to win Group G. Coming into the tournament, the Kevin De Bruyne-led squad came in at No. 10 in the most recent FIFA rankings. Egypt, meanwhile, was ranked 30th.

Here are the top plays from Belgium vs. Egypt:

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2:27p ET

Belgium vs. Egypt Live Score

4:14p ET

Belgium's Defense Makes Big Stop

3:55p ET

Egypt Holds Halftime Advantage, But Is Belgium Outplaying The Pharaohs?

3:39p ET

Thibaut Courtois Keeps Egypt Leat At 1

3:33p ET

Where Things Stand 30 Minutes In

3:22p ET

Egypt Out In Front Early

Live Coverage for this began on 3:55p ET
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