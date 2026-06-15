Belgium vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Holds Advantage Early In 2nd Half

We've already had one stunning result in Group H on Monday, but will Group G give us a second stunner?

Belgium and Egypt are set to go head-to-head in their first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium. Belgium is viewed as the favorite to win Group G. Coming into the tournament, the Kevin De Bruyne-led squad came in at No. 10 in the most recent FIFA rankings. Egypt, meanwhile, was ranked 30th.