FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From The Group J Showdown
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From The Group J Showdown

Updated: Jun 16, 2026 - 8:21 PM ET

Argentina's pursuit of a fourth World Cup title begins in Kansas City, where it opens Group H play against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium.

Argentina enters the tournament with history on its side, having won three FIFA World Cup championships and once again arriving as one of the favorites to contend for the title. Algeria, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

While Algeria will look to make an early statement on the world's biggest stage, it faces an uphill battle against an Argentina squad that is entering the tournament with the fifth-best odds to win the World Cup at +950.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Algeria:

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8:21p ET

Messi Reaches 200-Cap Mark, Mahrez Benched By Algeria

3:54p ET

Argentina vs. Algeria Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 8:04p ET
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