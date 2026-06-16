FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Argentina vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From The Group J Showdown Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Argentina's pursuit of a fourth World Cup title begins in Kansas City, where it opens Group H play against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium.

Argentina enters the tournament with history on its side, having won three FIFA World Cup championships and once again arriving as one of the favorites to contend for the title. Algeria, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

While Algeria will look to make an early statement on the world's biggest stage, it faces an uphill battle against an Argentina squad that is entering the tournament with the fifth-best odds to win the World Cup at +950.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Algeria:

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