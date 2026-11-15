National Football League
Steelers vs. Bengals Live Updates, Score: Burrow, Bengals Dominate First Half
National Football League

Steelers vs. Bengals Live Updates, Score: Burrow, Bengals Dominate First Half

Updated: Nov 15, 2026 - 9:55 PM ET

Sunday Night Football features a showdown for control of the AFC North, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Both teams are 6-2 and riding four-game winning streaks.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week following a convincing 27-6 win over the Browns on Nov. 1. Aaron Rodgers has led Pittsburgh to four straight wins since a Thursday night loss at Cleveland, and the Steelers won the first meeting between these teams, 30-27, on Sept. 27.

Cincinnati is coming off a 34-17 win over Atlanta in Madrid, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connecting again. 

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:52p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:54p ET

Halftime: Bengals 24, Steelers 3

9:49p ET

Chris Boswell Gets Pittsburgh On The Board

9:30p ET

Joe Burrow Hits Chase Brown Out Of The Backfield

9:16p ET

Evan McPherson Misses His First Field Goal Of The Season

9:01p ET

Joe Burrow Finds Drew Sample For The Bengals’ First Touchdown

8:35p ET

Bengals On The Board First

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