National Football League

National Football League Steelers vs. Bengals Live Updates, Score: Burrow, Bengals Dominate First Half Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Sunday Night Football features a showdown for control of the AFC North, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Both teams are 6-2 and riding four-game winning streaks.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week following a convincing 27-6 win over the Browns on Nov. 1. Aaron Rodgers has led Pittsburgh to four straight wins since a Thursday night loss at Cleveland, and the Steelers won the first meeting between these teams, 30-27, on Sept. 27.

Cincinnati is coming off a 34-17 win over Atlanta in Madrid, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connecting again.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 7:52p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:54p ET Halftime: Bengals 24, Steelers 3 9:49p ET Chris Boswell Gets Pittsburgh On The Board 9:30p ET Joe Burrow Hits Chase Brown Out Of The Backfield 9:16p ET Evan McPherson Misses His First Field Goal Of The Season 9:01p ET Joe Burrow Finds Drew Sample For The Bengals’ First Touchdown 8:35p ET Bengals On The Board First

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