7:52p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Steelers vs. Bengals Live Updates, Score: Burrow, Bengals Dominate First Half
Updated: Nov 15, 2026 - 9:55 PM ET
Sunday Night Football features a showdown for control of the AFC North, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Both teams are 6-2 and riding four-game winning streaks.
The Steelers are coming off their bye week following a convincing 27-6 win over the Browns on Nov. 1. Aaron Rodgers has led Pittsburgh to four straight wins since a Thursday night loss at Cleveland, and the Steelers won the first meeting between these teams, 30-27, on Sept. 27.
Cincinnati is coming off a 34-17 win over Atlanta in Madrid, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connecting again.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
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9:54p ET
Halftime: Bengals 24, Steelers 3
9:49p ET
Chris Boswell Gets Pittsburgh On The Board
9:30p ET
Joe Burrow Hits Chase Brown Out Of The Backfield
9:16p ET
Evan McPherson Misses His First Field Goal Of The Season
9:01p ET
Joe Burrow Finds Drew Sample For The Bengals’ First Touchdown
8:35p ET
Bengals On The Board First
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