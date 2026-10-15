7:42p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Seahawks vs. Broncos Live Updates, Score: Denver Strikes Back
Updated: Oct 15, 2026 - 8:56 PM ET
Under the Thursday night lights at Mile High Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks square off against the Denver Broncos. Coming off an agonizing last-second loss in Week 5, head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks are looking to get back in the win column on a short week.
Meanwhile, the Broncos enter at 3-2 with head coach Sean Payton calling plays as quarterback Bo Nix builds off last week's divisional win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With both teams sitting at 3-2, this game could become a must-win for each side to keep pace in their respective division races.
Here's the latest updates from Thursday Night's catchup:
4 posts
8:56p ET
J.K. Dobbins Gives Broncos The Lead
8:39p ET
Jason Myers Gives Seahawks Early Lead With 55-Yard Field Goal
7:54p ET
Inactives Announced For Thursday Night
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