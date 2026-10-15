National Football League

National Football League Seahawks vs. Broncos Live Updates, Score: Denver Strikes Back Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Under the Thursday night lights at Mile High Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks square off against the Denver Broncos. Coming off an agonizing last-second loss in Week 5, head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks are looking to get back in the win column on a short week.

Meanwhile, the Broncos enter at 3-2 with head coach Sean Payton calling plays as quarterback Bo Nix builds off last week's divisional win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With both teams sitting at 3-2, this game could become a must-win for each side to keep pace in their respective division races.

Here's the latest updates from Thursday Night's catchup:

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Sort By Oldest 7:42p ET Live Scoreboard: 8:56p ET J.K. Dobbins Gives Broncos The Lead 8:39p ET Jason Myers Gives Seahawks Early Lead With 55-Yard Field Goal 7:54p ET Inactives Announced For Thursday Night

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