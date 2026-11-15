National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 10 Live Updates, Scores: Patriots-Lions Underway In Germany Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season is already off and running, and FOX has a special tripleheader in store for you this Sunday.

The New England Patriots are battling the Detroit Lions in Germany in the first game on FOX. In the early slate of afternoon games, Kirk Cousins makes his first start with the Minnesota Vikings after getting traded this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal NFC North showdown. Elsewhere, the Houston Texans take on the Cleveland Browns, and the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Atlanta Falcons.

In the second slate of afternoon games, Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks. The Dallas Cowboys also host the San Francisco 49ers on "America's Game of the Week."

Here are all the highlights and top moments from Sunday's slate of games.

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Sort By Oldest 9:45a ET Live Scoreboard: 11:06a ET New England's Picked Off 10:21a ET Lions Score TDs On First Two Drives 9:49a ET A German Penalty Call!

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