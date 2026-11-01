Eagles vs. Commanders Live Updates, Score: Eagles Go Ahead By Three
The second-to-last week 8 matchup features an NFC East matchup between two teams looking for a turnaround, as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles are 2-5 and have lost five straight, most recently 38-21 to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football last week. Jalen Hurts has been shut down for the rest of the season after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs, and Tanner McKee started at quarterback against Dallas.
The Commanders are 1-4-1 and coming off a bye after a 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 19, a game in which receiver Terry McLaurin was carted off with a knee injury. Their only win came over Seattle on Sept. 27, and they tied the Giants 27-27 on Oct. 11. Philadelphia won the first meeting between the teams, 24-22, in Week 1.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
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