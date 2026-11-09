7:28p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Bills vs. Vikings Live Updates, Score: Josh Allen, Bills Face Vikings’ Defense
Updated: Nov 09, 2026 - 7:28 PM ET
Monday Night Football closes out Week 9 with a showdown between two of the NFL’s best teams, as the Buffalo Bills visit the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams enter 6-1.
The Bills’ only loss came in Week 4 to the Patriots, and they’re coming off a dominant 36-10 win over the Ravens last Sunday. Josh Allen leads an offense that’s averaging more than 33 points per game.
Minnesota is coming off its first loss of the season, a 19-15 loss to Detroit that ended its perfect start. The Vikings have been dominant on defense, allowing just 13.3 points per game, but quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, so Carson Wentz is set to start.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
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7:28p ET
LT Dion Dawkins Inactive For Bills Against Vikings, Full Inactives:
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