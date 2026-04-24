7:15p ET
National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Live Updates: Will Day 2 Be As Exciting As Day 1?
Updated: Apr 24, 2026 - 7:15 PM ET
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was chaotic. Will Day 2 bring the same fireworks? We sure hope so.
After multiple trades at the end of the first round, the San Francisco 49ers will begin Day 2 when they make pick No. 33. The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo follow the 49ers with the first few picks of the second round. The third round will also take place on Friday evening before the last we close out with the last four rounds on Saturday.
Here are the latest picks, trades and news coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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7:12p ET
49ers Select De'Zhaun Stribling
6:37p ET
Who are the best remaining players? Who has won the draft so far?
Live Coverage for this began on 7:15p ET
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Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders
NFL Draft: The Best Player Taken at All 32 1st-Round Picks Since 2000
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Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos
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