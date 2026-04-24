National Football League
2026 NFL Draft: Every Pick From Rounds 2 and 3
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft: Every Pick From Rounds 2 and 3

Updated: Apr 24, 2026 - 11:30 PM ET

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was chaotic. Day 2 brought the same fireworks with surprise picks and unexpected trades. 

The Arizona Cardinals took Miami (Fla.) quarterback Carson Beck early in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round. The Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest move of the night, trading for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the latest picks, trades and news coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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11:09p ET

Picks 95-100

10:53p ET

Picks 90-94

10:37p ET

Picks 85-89

10:26p ET

Picks 80-84

10:03p ET

Picks 75-79

9:50p ET

Picks 70-74

9:25p ET

Picks 65-69

9:19p ET

Picks 62-64

9:19p ET

Picks 59-61

9:19p ET

Picks 56-58

9:19p ET

Picks 53-55

9:03p ET

Picks 50-52

8:47p ET

Eagles Trade for Jonathan Greenard

8:17p ET

Picks 47-49

8:02p ET

Picks 44-46

7:49p ET

Picks 41-43

7:42p ET

Picks 38-40

7:29p ET

Giants Select Colton Hood

7:28p ET

Texans Trade Up For Kayden McDonald

7:18p ET

Bills Take T.J. Parker

7:15p ET

Cardinals Select Chase Bisontis

7:12p ET

49ers Select De'Zhaun Stribling

6:37p ET

Who are the best remaining players? Who has won the draft so far?

Live Coverage for this began on 11:30p ET
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