National Football League

National Football League 2026 NFL Draft: Every Pick From Rounds 2 and 3 Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was chaotic. Day 2 brought the same fireworks with surprise picks and unexpected trades.

The Arizona Cardinals took Miami (Fla.) quarterback Carson Beck early in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round. The Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest move of the night, trading for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the latest picks, trades and news coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Sort By Oldest 11:09p ET Picks 95-100 10:53p ET Picks 90-94 10:37p ET Picks 85-89 10:26p ET Picks 80-84 10:03p ET Picks 75-79 9:50p ET Picks 70-74 9:25p ET Picks 65-69 9:19p ET Picks 62-64 9:19p ET Picks 59-61 9:19p ET Picks 56-58 9:19p ET Picks 53-55 9:03p ET Picks 50-52 8:47p ET Eagles Trade for Jonathan Greenard 8:17p ET Picks 47-49 8:02p ET Picks 44-46 7:49p ET Picks 41-43 7:42p ET Picks 38-40 7:29p ET Giants Select Colton Hood 7:28p ET Texans Trade Up For Kayden McDonald 7:18p ET Bills Take T.J. Parker 7:15p ET Cardinals Select Chase Bisontis 7:12p ET 49ers Select De'Zhaun Stribling 6:37p ET Who are the best remaining players? Who has won the draft so far?

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