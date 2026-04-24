11:09p ET
National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft: Every Pick From Rounds 2 and 3
Updated: Apr 24, 2026 - 11:30 PM ET
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was chaotic. Day 2 brought the same fireworks with surprise picks and unexpected trades.
The Arizona Cardinals took Miami (Fla.) quarterback Carson Beck early in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round. The Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest move of the night, trading for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are the latest picks, trades and news coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Picks 90-94
10:37p ET
Picks 85-89
10:26p ET
Picks 80-84
10:03p ET
Picks 75-79
9:50p ET
Picks 70-74
9:25p ET
Picks 65-69
9:19p ET
Picks 62-64
9:19p ET
Picks 59-61
9:19p ET
Picks 56-58
9:19p ET
Picks 53-55
9:03p ET
Picks 50-52
8:47p ET
Eagles Trade for Jonathan Greenard
8:17p ET
Picks 47-49
8:02p ET
Picks 44-46
7:49p ET
Picks 41-43
7:42p ET
Picks 38-40
7:29p ET
Giants Select Colton Hood
7:28p ET
Texans Trade Up For Kayden McDonald
7:18p ET
Bills Take T.J. Parker
7:15p ET
Cardinals Select Chase Bisontis
7:12p ET
49ers Select De'Zhaun Stribling
6:37p ET
Who are the best remaining players? Who has won the draft so far?
Live Coverage for this began on 11:30p ET
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recommended
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Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders
NFL Draft: The Best Player Taken at All 32 1st-Round Picks Since 2000
-
Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bet, Prediction for NFL Draft Round 1
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Fernando Mendoza Clear Favorite; Simpson Moves
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2026 NFL Draft Betting Report: Lack of Information Creates Chaos for Books
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Land Ty Simpson?
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Franchise Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?
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