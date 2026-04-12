NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Food City 500 Live Updates, Leaderboard: Bristol Motor Speedway Highlights
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Food City 500 Live Updates, Leaderboard: Bristol Motor Speedway Highlights

Updated: Apr 12, 2026 - 2:16 PM ET

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday with the Food City 500 on FS1, and we're got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the highlights!

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1:54p ET

Live Leaderboard

2:16p ET

Return of Alex Bowman

Live Coverage for this began on 1:54p ET
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