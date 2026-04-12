1:54p ET
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Food City 500 Live Updates, Leaderboard: Bristol Motor Speedway Highlights
Updated: Apr 12, 2026 - 2:16 PM ET
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday with the Food City 500 on FS1, and we're got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Here are the highlights!
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2:16p ET
Return of Alex Bowman
Live Coverage for this began on 1:54p ET
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in this topic
recommended
-
2026 NASCAR Odds: Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney Favored for Bristol; Alex Bowman in Mix
Alex Bowman Back on Track at Bristol After Being Medically Cleared
Second Thoughts: 33 or 34 Cars for the Indy 500? And Does it Matter?
-
Daniel Dye Reinstated to Race but Parts Ways with Kaulig
Inside The Garage: YouTube Star Cleetus McFarland Hits Rockingham
NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott Makes Move After Big Win
-
Second Thoughts: Chase Format Puts Spotlight On Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace Decisions
Cleetus McFarland Surprised Kevin Harvick With His Next Move in NASCAR
Must See: Kevin Harvick, Son Keelan Have Uncanny Driving Resemblance
Item 1 of 3