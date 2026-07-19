6:30p ET
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Live Updates, Highlights: Rain Delays INDYCAR Race
Updated: Jul 19, 2026 - 8:05 PM ET
Even after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, there's still some more exciting sports action on tap this Sunday. INDYCAR's best drivers will race at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.
Josef Newgarden won last year's race in Nashville, beating Alex Palou. Kyle Kirkwood will start in first for Sunday's race, while Newgarden will start in second.
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8:05p ET
Rain Delays Green Flag In Nashville
6:31p ET
Starting Grid In Nashville
6:30p ET
INDYCAR Seasong Standings Entering Today
Live Coverage for this began on 7:41p ET
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recommended
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How to Watch INDYCAR's 2026 Music City Grand Prix: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming
Everything To Know About INDYCAR's Nashville Race, World Cup Impact
Why Josef Newgarden Is So Dominant On INDYCAR Ovals, Like Nashville Superspeedway
-
Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist Explain Moves To Arrow McLaren In 2027
Christian Lundgaard Needs A New Team. He Will Have Good Options
Inside The Garage: Where There's Beef, There's Fire In Cup Series
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2026 INDYCAR Odds: Josef Newgarden Favored For Nashville; Kirkwood Second
INDYCAR Silly Season Tracker: Christian Lundgaard Out, Scott Dixon In At McLaren
'It's Messi To Miami': Scott Dixon's McLaren Move Leaves Will Buxton In Awe
Item 1 of 3