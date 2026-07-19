NTT INDYCAR SERIES

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Live Updates, Highlights: Rain Delays INDYCAR Race Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Even after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, there's still some more exciting sports action on tap this Sunday. INDYCAR's best drivers will race at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Josef Newgarden won last year's race in Nashville, beating Alex Palou. Kyle Kirkwood will start in first for Sunday's race, while Newgarden will start in second.

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Sort By Oldest 6:30p ET Live Leaderboard 8:05p ET Rain Delays Green Flag In Nashville 6:31p ET Starting Grid In Nashville 6:30p ET INDYCAR Seasong Standings Entering Today

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