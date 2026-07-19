NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Live Updates, Highlights: Rain Delays INDYCAR Race
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Live Updates, Highlights: Rain Delays INDYCAR Race

Updated: Jul 19, 2026 - 8:05 PM ET

Even after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, there's still some more exciting sports action on tap this Sunday. INDYCAR's best drivers will race at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Josef Newgarden won last year's race in Nashville, beating Alex Palou. Kyle Kirkwood will start in first for Sunday's race, while Newgarden will start in second. 

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