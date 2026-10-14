Major League Baseball
NLCS Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can Dodgers Bounce Back vs. Brewers?
Major League Baseball

NLCS Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can Dodgers Bounce Back vs. Brewers?

Updated: Oct 14, 2026 - 6:05 PM ET

While it isn't technically a must-win game, this does feel like a now-or-never moment for the Dodgers. 

Game 3 of the NL Championship Game sees the two-time defending World Series champions trying to get back into this series against the Brewers, who have jumped to a 2-0 lead. 

The Dodgers turn to Blake Snell as Wednesday's starting pitcher as the series shifts to Los Angeles, while Milwaukee will hope that Robert Gasser can keep the Brewers' momentum going. 

Follow along for the top moments and highlights of Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers. 

4 posts
Sort By Newest
4:54p ET

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Score

5:56p ET

Brewers Starting Lineup: Vaughn Back At DH Over Yelich

5:08p ET

Starting Pitchers: Dodgers' Blake Snell vs. Brewers' Robert Gasser

4:52p ET

Dodgers Starting Lineup: Ohtani's Lowest Spot Ever

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Crew Puts The Dodgers On The Ropes: 5 Takeaways From The Brewers' NLCS Game 2 Win

Crew Puts The Dodgers On The Ropes: 5 Takeaways From The Brewers' NLCS Game 2 Win

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Outhit, Outpitched, Outhomered. The Dodgers Don't Have Answers For The Brewers

    Outhit, Outpitched, Outhomered. The Dodgers Don't Have Answers For The Brewers

    MLB Trending Image: Guardians Stay Hot: 3 Takeaways From Cleveland's ALCS Game 1 Upset Win vs. Rays

    Guardians Stay Hot: 3 Takeaways From Cleveland's ALCS Game 1 Upset Win vs. Rays

    MLB Trending Image: David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'

    David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'

  2. MLB Trending Image: How Cleveland's Trade Deadline Additions Led The Charge Against The Rays

    How Cleveland's Trade Deadline Additions Led The Charge Against The Rays

    MLB Trending Image: Mariners Reportedly Targeting 4 Managers With Championship Pedigree

    Mariners Reportedly Targeting 4 Managers With Championship Pedigree

    MLB Trending Image: Jacob Misiorowski’s Lesson From Adam Wainwright Has Gone ‘A Long Ways’

    Jacob Misiorowski’s Lesson From Adam Wainwright Has Gone ‘A Long Ways’

  3. MLB Trending Image: 2026 ALCS, NLCS MVP Odds: Junior Caminero, William Contreras Favored

    2026 ALCS, NLCS MVP Odds: Junior Caminero, William Contreras Favored

    MLB Trending Image: Brewers Star Christian Yelich Details Epic 3rd Inning Of NLCS Game 2

    Brewers Star Christian Yelich Details Epic 3rd Inning Of NLCS Game 2

    MLB Trending Image: Rays Shake Up ALCS Roster, Shut Down McClanahan As Guardians Add Slade Cecconi

    Rays Shake Up ALCS Roster, Shut Down McClanahan As Guardians Add Slade Cecconi

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Outhit, Outpitched, Outhomered. The Dodgers Don't Have Answers For The Brewers
Outhit, Outpitched, Outhomered. The Dodgers Don't Have Answers For The Brewers
MLB Trending Image: Guardians Stay Hot: 3 Takeaways From Cleveland's ALCS Game 1 Upset Win vs. Rays
Guardians Stay Hot: 3 Takeaways From Cleveland's ALCS Game 1 Upset Win vs. Rays
MLB Trending Image: David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'
David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes