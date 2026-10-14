Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball NLCS Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can Dodgers Bounce Back vs. Brewers? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

While it isn't technically a must-win game, this does feel like a now-or-never moment for the Dodgers.

Game 3 of the NL Championship Game sees the two-time defending World Series champions trying to get back into this series against the Brewers, who have jumped to a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers turn to Blake Snell as Wednesday's starting pitcher as the series shifts to Los Angeles, while Milwaukee will hope that Robert Gasser can keep the Brewers' momentum going.

Follow along for the top moments and highlights of Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers.

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Sort By Oldest 4:54p ET Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Score 5:56p ET Brewers Starting Lineup: Vaughn Back At DH Over Yelich 5:08p ET Starting Pitchers: Dodgers' Blake Snell vs. Brewers' Robert Gasser 4:52p ET Dodgers Starting Lineup: Ohtani's Lowest Spot Ever

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