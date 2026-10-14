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Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
NLCS Game 3 Live Updates, Score: Can Dodgers Bounce Back vs. Brewers?
Updated: Oct 14, 2026 - 6:05 PM ET
While it isn't technically a must-win game, this does feel like a now-or-never moment for the Dodgers.
Game 3 of the NL Championship Game sees the two-time defending World Series champions trying to get back into this series against the Brewers, who have jumped to a 2-0 lead.
The Dodgers turn to Blake Snell as Wednesday's starting pitcher as the series shifts to Los Angeles, while Milwaukee will hope that Robert Gasser can keep the Brewers' momentum going.
Follow along for the top moments and highlights of Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers.
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Brewers Starting Lineup: Vaughn Back At DH Over Yelich
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Starting Pitchers: Dodgers' Blake Snell vs. Brewers' Robert Gasser
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