Major League Baseball
Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Updates, Score: Top Moments From NLCS Game 1
Major League Baseball

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Updates, Score: Top Moments From NLCS Game 1

Updated: Oct 11, 2026 - 7:09 PM ET

The Milwaukee Brewers will have revenge on their minds when they host the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

The two sides met in the NLCS last season, with the Dodgers winning in a sweep despite the fact that the Brewers had gone a perfect 6-0 against them in the regular season. Game 1 was especially frustrating for the Brewers, who had the bases loaded at the bottom of the ninth when Dodgers ace Blake Treinen struck out Brice Turang to seal the win for L.A., 2-1.

Can Milwaukee rewrite history on Sunday, or will they just be another stop in the Dodgers' quest to three-peat? Follow along for live updates from Game 1 of the NLCS:

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7:08p ET

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Score

7:09p ET

Ohtani Hits Cleanup; Tucker Moves Down To Eighth

7:08p ET

No Yelich In Brewers' Game 1 Lineup

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