Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Updates, Score: Top Moments From NLCS Game 1 Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers will have revenge on their minds when they host the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

The two sides met in the NLCS last season, with the Dodgers winning in a sweep despite the fact that the Brewers had gone a perfect 6-0 against them in the regular season. Game 1 was especially frustrating for the Brewers, who had the bases loaded at the bottom of the ninth when Dodgers ace Blake Treinen struck out Brice Turang to seal the win for L.A., 2-1.

Can Milwaukee rewrite history on Sunday, or will they just be another stop in the Dodgers' quest to three-peat? Follow along for live updates from Game 1 of the NLCS:

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Sort By Oldest 7:08p ET Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Score 7:09p ET Ohtani Hits Cleanup; Tucker Moves Down To Eighth 7:08p ET No Yelich In Brewers' Game 1 Lineup

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