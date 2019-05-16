The Latest: Tiger double bogey on 1st hole, Koepka birdies

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Thursday at Bethpage Black (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Jordan Spieth needs only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam at the tender age of 25. His tournament got off to a solid enough start when he shot a 1-under-par 69 at Bethpage Black.

Paired with Dustin Johnson, who also shot 69, and Jon Rahm, who shot 70, Spieth had four birdies, a double bogey on No. 10, and a bogey on 12.

Spieth trails defending champion Brooks Koepka by six strokes.

Ranked 39th in the world and without a win since the 2017 British Open, Spieth also won the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open. This is his third attempt to complete the Grand Slam.