The Latest: Tiger double bogey on 1st hole, Koepka birdies

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Thursday at Bethpage Black (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Phil Mickelson overcame a sluggish opening with three birdies in four holes around the turn and finished with a 1-under-par 69 in the first round at Bethpage Black.

Mickelson, who took the 2005 PGA Championship among his five majors, bogeyed the seventh and eighth holes in a high profile pairing with Rory McIlroy (72) and Jason Day (69), also previous winners of this event. But he birdied Nos. 9, 11 and 12, then parred in.

In his last major on Long Island, in the U.S. Open 11 months ago at Shinnecock Hills, Mickelson notoriously ran after and stopped a moving putt. No such actions on Thursday.

Mickelson trails leader Brooks Koepka, the defending champion, by six shots.