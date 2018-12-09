Oosthuizen surges to his 1st South African Open title

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen won his first title at the South African Open on Sunday, running away from his challengers with a final-round 67 for a six-shot victory.

Oosthuizen led from the front on the final day at Randpark Golf Course and although his three-shot overnight lead was cut to one after three holes, he surged back for a ninth European Tour win and first in nearly three years. The South African finished on 18-under 266.

Romain Langasque was alone in second on 12 under, with his closing 66 pushing him 18 places up the leaderboard on the final day and earning him a place at the British Open next July in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Charl Schwartzel (72), who led after two rounds in Johannesburg, finished in a tie for third with Bryce Easton, Thomas Aiken and Oliver Wilson, eight behind Oosthuizen.

Schwartzel and Wilson claimed the other two British Open places.

Oosthuizen faltered with bogeys on the 2nd and 3rd, then recovered superbly with four birdies in his next six.

The 2010 British Open champion made an eagle on the 14th for good measure and was emotional and holding back tears speaking on the 18th green.

“I wish the family was here,” he said. “The crowd was great this whole week. It was nice to do it for them.

“I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking. I know there’s only a few that have won the (British) Open and the SA Open so I’m very chuffed to have my name on this.

“This feels very special. This is perfect,” he said.