Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Ryder Cup Expert Picks, Best Bets

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Let's face it: We're smack in the middle of football season, so it's easy to forget that other sports actually exist.

Well, not only do they exist, but they've also got some pretty enticing betting markets.

Which is why I've got my eyes on the Ryder Cup.

Check out where I'm putting my money for this weekend's action on the green.

Europe to lift trophy

It’s a little less bang for your buck, but going the "lift the trophy" route does give you the insurance of a tie giving you a winning bet. Being the Ryder Cup is in the United States, this number might even grow a little bit as we get closer to Friday, since most people will look to bet the U.S. I really like the makeup of Team Europe. It has long hitters who can just grind in a match-play format. While Bethpage Block has been shortened a tad here, the expected damp conditions might give the Euros a little bit of an edge.

PICK: Europe (+124) to lift trophy

Europe top point scorer Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton went 3-0-1 in 2023, good enough for 3.5 points and a perfect Ryder Cup player and personality. Steady, yet emotional. Going low doesn't matter, just do enough to win or halve the hole. He also may be in a good spot on the Euro pecking order where he’s matched up against the Patrick Cantlays and the middle of the U.S. roster. He can earn a lot there.

PICK: Tyrrell Hatton (+1000) Europe top point scorer

Tommy Fleetwood two points or under

Arguably the most popular player out there right now, Fleetwood has been as steady a Ryder Cup performer as there has been, collecting eight points in his three appearances. I just wonder if moving up the pecking order now and being saddled with those types of expectations might mean he’s in a position where two points is his max. Plus, you know everyone is gonna bet Over two points.

PICK: Tommy Fleetwood (-110) two points or under

More total points: Robert MacIntyre +112 vs Collin Morikawa

MacIntyre went 2-0-1 in his Ryder Cup debut and the way he played late this year suggests he’s very likely to repeat that type of effort here. Matched up against Collin Morikawa — who really struggled to get results this season — is a bet I want to make, especially being Morikawa has just a half point from two singles matches.

PICK: Robert MacIntyre (+112) to have more total points than Collin Morikawa

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events.

