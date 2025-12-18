LIV Golf Announces 2026 Team Championship Site, New Title Partner

LIV Golf announced that it will return to Michigan for the 2026 season finale, and with a new title partner. Now named the Aramco LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship, it will take place from Aug. 27-30 at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan – the same location as the 2025 Team Championship.

In August, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort hosted the League’s debut in Michigan where Legion XIII, led by Team Captain and 2025 LIV Golf Individual Champion Jon Rahm, emerged victorious over Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Legion XIII secured the title with standout performances from Rahm, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Tyrrell Hatton, who delivered clutch back-to-back birdies in a dramatic two-hole team playoff to clinch the victory.

"Team competition is at the core of our League, and our annual Team Championship is one of our biggest events of the year. From the course layout for team match play to the fan experiences to world-class concerts, Saint John’s Resort, Wayne County, and the state of Michigan were fantastic hosts for LIV Golf this past season, and we can’t wait to return next August," said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President. "We’re looking forward to working with the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation and the incredible team at Saint John’s Resort to build on the momentum from a successful 2025 finale as we set our sights on an exciting 2026 season ahead."



"Welcoming LIV Golf to The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in 2025 was a unique opportunity to showcase what Saint John’s is capable of, while also advancing our Foundation’s mission, and the week exceeded every expectation. The League’s innovative approach is truly reshaping the game of golf both on and off the course, and we’re honored that our property has been selected to host the 2026 Team Championship," said Kevin Doyle, Chief Operating Officer of The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, which owns The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort. "The feedback we received this past year from local residents and fans across the country was unbelievable – they were blown away by the atmosphere and the fun they had here, and we are looking forward to making an already world-class event even bigger and better in 2026."

In 2025, LIV Golf debuted a new format for the Team Championship that featured the League’s first-ever play-in match, which saw Majesticks GC defeat Iron Heads GC to move into the 12-team playoff bracket. All teams then competed across the final three days of competition.



The Aramco LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship joins a growing list of announced events on the League’s global 14-event 2026 schedule, including Riyadh (February 4-7), Adelaide (February 12-15), Hong Kong (March 5-8) Singapore(March 12-15), South Africa (March 19-22), Mexico City (April 16-19), Virginia(May 7-10), Andalucía (June 4-7), Louisiana (June 25-28), United Kingdom (July 23-26), and Indianapolis (August 20-23). LIV Golf’s schedule continues to deliver on its mission to bring innovative, fan-focused events and a dynamic and exciting competition format to golf fans across the globe, with two venues remaining to be unveiled for 2026.

