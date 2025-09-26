PGA Tour
2025 Ryder Cup Standings, Score After Friday's Morning Foursomes

Updated Sep. 26, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET

Team Europe jumped out to an early lead after Friday's morning foursomes, taking a 3-1 advantage in the 45th Ryder Cup. Check out everything you need to know about the latest standings:

2025 Ryder Cup Standings

Team Europe leads the Ryder Cup 3-1 after four matches. Check out the breakdown of matches below:

Friday Morning Foursomes Scores

  • Match 1: Rahm/Hatton defeated DeChambeau/Thomas (4&3)
  • Match 2: Åberg/Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler/Henley (5&3)
  • Match 3: McIlroy/Fleetwood defeated Morikawa/English (5&4)
  • Match 4: Schauffle/Cantlay defeated MacIntyre/Hovland (2UP)

The action picks up again at 12:25 p.m. ET.

How does Ryder Cup scoring work?

Unlike regular stroke play, Ryder Cup golf is match play. Over three days, the Ryder Cup packs in 28 matches, each worth a single point. No playoffs, no extras. If a match is tied after 18 holes, both sides take a half point. First to 14.5 points wins. If the teams tie at 14-14, the previous Ryder Cup winner keeps the trophy.

2025 Ryder Cup Schedule

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Friday, September 26

  • Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
  • Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

  • Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
  • Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

  • Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
  • Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)
