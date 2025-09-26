PGA Tour 2025 Ryder Cup Standings, Score After Friday's Morning Foursomes Updated Sep. 26, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Team Europe jumped out to an early lead after Friday's morning foursomes, taking a 3-1 advantage in the 45th Ryder Cup. Check out everything you need to know about the latest standings:

2025 Ryder Cup Standings

Team Europe leads the Ryder Cup 3-1 after four matches. Check out the breakdown of matches below:

Friday Morning Foursomes Scores

Match 1: Rahm/Hatton defeated DeChambeau/Thomas (4&3)

Match 2: Åberg/Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler/Henley (5&3)

Match 3: McIlroy/Fleetwood defeated Morikawa/English (5&4)

Match 4: Schauffle/Cantlay defeated MacIntyre/Hovland (2UP)

The action picks up again at 12:25 p.m. ET.

How does Ryder Cup scoring work?

Unlike regular stroke play, Ryder Cup golf is match play. Over three days, the Ryder Cup packs in 28 matches, each worth a single point. No playoffs, no extras. If a match is tied after 18 holes, both sides take a half point. First to 14.5 points wins. If the teams tie at 14-14, the previous Ryder Cup winner keeps the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Ryder Cup Schedule

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Friday, September 26

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more