2025 Ryder Cup Standings, Score After Friday's Morning Foursomes
Updated Sep. 26, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET
Team Europe jumped out to an early lead after Friday's morning foursomes, taking a 3-1 advantage in the 45th Ryder Cup. Check out everything you need to know about the latest standings:
2025 Ryder Cup Standings
Team Europe leads the Ryder Cup 3-1 after four matches. Check out the breakdown of matches below:
Friday Morning Foursomes Scores
- Match 1: Rahm/Hatton defeated DeChambeau/Thomas (4&3)
- Match 2: Åberg/Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler/Henley (5&3)
- Match 3: McIlroy/Fleetwood defeated Morikawa/English (5&4)
- Match 4: Schauffle/Cantlay defeated MacIntyre/Hovland (2UP)
The action picks up again at 12:25 p.m. ET.
How does Ryder Cup scoring work?
Unlike regular stroke play, Ryder Cup golf is match play. Over three days, the Ryder Cup packs in 28 matches, each worth a single point. No playoffs, no extras. If a match is tied after 18 holes, both sides take a half point. First to 14.5 points wins. If the teams tie at 14-14, the previous Ryder Cup winner keeps the trophy.
2025 Ryder Cup Schedule
Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.
Friday, September 26
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
Saturday, September 27
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, September 28
- Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)
