A capsule look at the International team for the Presidents Cup. Players listed in order of how they made the team:

MARC LEISHMAN

Age: 36.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 27.

Worldwide victories: 5.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 3-7-3.

Noteworthy: Leishman is unbeaten in singles in his three Presidents Cup appearance, with victories over Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar, and a halve with Kevin Chappell.