Ryder Cup winners: Complete list of champions

The Ryder Cup has delivered nearly a century of unforgettable moments, from U.S. dominance to Europe’s rise. With the 45th edition underway, let's check out the complete list of champions.

Ryder Cup Winners

2023: Europe (16½–11½)

2021: United States (19–9)

2018: Europe (17½–10½)

2016: United States (17–11)

2014: Europe (16½–11½)

2012: Europe (14½–13½)

2010: Europe (14½–13½)

2008: United States (16½–11½)

2006: Europe (18½–9½)

2004: Europe (18½–9½)

2002: Europe (15½–12½)

1999: United States (14½–13½)

1997: Europe (14½–13½)

1995: Europe (14½–13½)

1993: United States (15–13)

1991: United States (14½–13½)

1989: Tied

1987: Europe (15–13)

1985: Europe (16½–11½)

1983: United States (14½–13½)

1981: United States (18½–9½)

1979: United States (17–11)

1977: United States (12½–7½)

1975: United States (21–11)

1973: United States (19–13)

1971: United States (18½–13½)

1969: Tied

1967: United States (23½–8½)

1965: United States (19½–12½)

1963: United States (23–9)

1961: United States (14½–9½)

1959: United States (8½–3½)

1957: Great Britain (7½–4½)

1955: United States (8–4)

1953: United States (6½–5½)

1951: United States (9½–2½)

1949: United States (7–5)

1947: United States (11–1)

1937: United States (8–4)

1935: United States (9–3)

1933: Great Britain (6½–5½)

1931: United States (9–3)

1929: Great Britain (7–5)

1927: United States (9½–2½)

Who has won the most Ryder Cups?

There have been 44 total Ryder Cup events. Right now, the United States holds the advantage with 27 wins. Europe, Great Britain and Ireland have won 15 events. There have been two ties in history as well.

2025 Ryder Cup Schedule

The Ryder Cup will be broadcast across NBC, USA Network and Golf Channel throughout the week. Here’s the daily breakdown:

Friday, September 26: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28: 12–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

