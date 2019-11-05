Golf Glance

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,763. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $440,000.

Defending champion: Vijay Singh.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Notes: The top 36 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup finale, with the leading five players — Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Retief Goosen — having a mathematical chance to win the cup. … McCarron and Kelly only need to win the tournament. Neither has won a Charles Schwab Cup. … Montgomerie has won all three of his playoffs on the PGA Tour Champions. … Langer has won the Schwab Cup four of the last five years. … Tommy Tolles was 59th in the standings when the postseason began. He was runner-up in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and tied for third last week, moving all the way up No. 23. … David MacKenzie played his way into the final event with a 69 to move up to No. 35. … Duffy Waldorf and Tom Pernice Jr. fell out of the top 36 last week at Sherwood Country Club. … McCarron has not won since June, and he has only two top 10s in his last six tournaments.

Next week: End of season.

