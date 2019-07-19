British Open Glance

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the British Open at Royal Portrush (all times EDT):

LEADING: J.B. Holmes (68) and Shane Lowry (67) at 8-under 134.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood each had a 67 and were one shot behind.

SO CLOSE: Rory McIlroy shot 65 and missed the cut by one shot after opening with a 79.

MISSING THE ACTION: Tiger Woods (70) missed the cut in a major for the second time after his Masters victory. Also missing the cut were former Open champions Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke, who lives in Portrush.

SAYING GOODBYE: Tom Lehman missed the cut and is no longer eligible as a past Open champion because he is 60. He can return if he wins the Senior British Open.

ROUND OF THE DAY: McIlroy and Xander Schauffele each shot 65.

RORY BOOKEND: Rory McIlroy began the decade at the British Open with rounds of 63-80 at St. Andrews. He ends it with a 79-65 at Royal Portrush.

KEY STATISTIC: Brooks Koepka had a 69, his 14th sub-70 score in his last 18 rounds at the majors.

NOTEABLE: It was the first time in 77 major championships that Mickelson and Woods have played together as professionals that both missed the cut.

QUOTABLE: “Anytime you’re trying to make a cut on a Friday afternoon, especially at a major championship, you’re always a little tight, a little nervous. But this one obviously means a lot, to play the weekend here.” — Graeme McDowell, who grew up playing Royal Portrush and made the cut on the number at 1 over.

KEY PAIRINGS: 10:20 a.m., Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka, 10:50 a.m. Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).