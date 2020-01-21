A glance at the week ahead in golf

PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC South (Yardage: 7,698. Par: 72) and North (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72).

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Andrew Landry won The American Express.

Notes: Tiger Woods makes his 2020 debut at Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times as a pro. Woods needs one more PGA Tour victory to set the career record at 83. … Rory McIlroy also makes his 2020 debut. His last PGA Tour start was a victory in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. A win would be enough to move him to No. 1 in the world. … Rose is defending his title after a runner-up finish last week in the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour. … Among the San Diego natives in the field are Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson. … The South Course is getting another U.S. Open in 2021. … Jordan Spieth is making his debut this year. He was supposed to start at the Sony Open but withdrew on the weekend before the tournament with a mild illness. … Woods shot 67 in the last round at Torrey Pines a year ago, ending a streak of 13 consecutive rounds without breaking 70 on the North or South courses. Woods last won the event in 2013.

Next week: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

