The Latest: Smith says he told Meyer about abuse allegations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest on Ohio State’s investigation of coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic violence claims against an assistant coach (all times local):

6:45 p.m.:

Fired Ohio State assistant Zach Smith tells ESPN he told coach Urban Meyer about domestic abuse violations in 2015 but didn’t share details with him.

Smith says he believed it was an issue between him and his wife and that Meyer didn’t need to be kept in the loop. Smith said, however, that Meyer warned him at the time that he would be fired if Meyer found out that Smith had hit his wife.

Smith acknowledged that his marriage was “toxic” but denied abusing his ex-wife Courtney, saying he was “never offensive, never aggressive.”

Courtney Smith said in interviews this week that physical abuse was ongoing. Zach Smith claimed any wounds she suffered were caused when he tried to defend himself from her aggression.

Meyer was put on administrative leave this week while the university investigates his handling of the situation.

5:50 p.m.

Ohio State has opened fall practice without coach Urban Meyer.

The team practiced without pads on Friday under acting coach Ryan Day. A statement from the university says 110 players participated.

Meyer was put on paid leave this week while the university investigates his handling of domestic abuse allegations against fired assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer tweeted a statement Friday, saying he reported allegations in 2015 and followed proper protocols in doing so. He says he misspoke when he told reporters last week that he hadn’t known about the allegations.

Smith said in a radio interview that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had been aware of the allegations. He also said he never threatened his wife as she contends. The two divorced in 2016 and she recently obtained a protective order against him.