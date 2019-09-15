Saturday’s best

STARS

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, threw for a career-best 444 yards — third-most in school history — and five TDs in a 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

—Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, rushed for a career-high 256 yards and three TDs as the Cowboys defeated the Golden Hurricane 40-21.

—Malcolm Perry, Navy, ran for four TDs, threw for two more scores and accounted for 307 yards to guide the Midshipmen to a 42-10 rout of defenseless East Carolina.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, accounted for 439 yards and four TDs, leading the fifth-ranked Sooners to a 48-14 rout of UCLA.

—Kyle Trask, Florida, relieved an injured Feleipe Franks and orchestrated three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the No. 9 Gators to a 29-21 victory over Kentucky.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, threw for 395 yards and three TDs and ran for another score as the top-ranked Tigers beat nemesis Syracuse 41-6.

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, ran for 193 yards and scored two TDs in little over a half as the sixth-ranked Buckeyes blew out Indiana 51-10.

—Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, ran for a career-high 299 yards and two TDs in a 27-21 win over Charleston Southern.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw for 340 yards and a career-high five TDs as the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish rolled past New Mexico 66-14.

—Logan Marchi, Sacred Heart, threw for 407 yards and tied a school record with six TD passes in a 56-40 win over Lafayette.

—Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 48-34 win over Mercer.

—Jordan McCloud, South Florida, threw three TD passes and ran for two scores to help the Bulls end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory over South Carolina State.

—Dillon Gabriel, UCF, threw for 347 yards and four TDS, leading the No. 17 Knights to a 45-27 rout of Stanford.

—Trey Smith, Wyoming, ran for 152 yards and two scores in a 21-16 win over Idaho.

—Davis Cheek, Elon, threw a career-high five TD passes in a 42-20 win over Richmond.

—Quentin Harris, Duke, accounted for 343 yards and four TDs in a 41-18 win over Middle Tennessee.