Robert Morris head coach Banaszak resigns

(STATS) – Robert Morris will have new leadership next season after head coach John Banaszak stepped down on Monday.

Banaszak, who was the second coach in Colonials history, took over the program in December 2013 after serving 11 years as an assistant coach. His teams went a combined 9-35 in his four years after going 2-9 overall and 0-6 in the Northeast Conference in 2017.

“I’d like to thank Coach Banaszak for his many years of service to Robert Morris University and our athletic department,” director of athletics Craig Coleman said. “He has been a true professional throughout his tenure. I want to wish Coach Banaszak and his family nothing but the best.”

Coleman added that Robert Morris will begin a national search to identify its next head coach immediately.